Bengaluru takes the lead in office realty sales in first half of 2024

The report looked at the real estate market across eight cities between January and June this year. It found the market size between these cities to be 34.7 msf, in this period, reflecting an overall growth of 33 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Of this the office market recorded a 39 per cent YoY jump at 25.1 msf, while the residential market picked up by 11 per cent YoY selling over 1.73 lakh units, which interestingly, is a 11-year high in terms of growth.