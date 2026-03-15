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'Best strategy would be to remain patient': SEBI chairman tells retail investors

SEBI chairman urged retail investors not to react impulsively to short-term fluctuations.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 16:32 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 16:32 IST
Business NewsNational Stock ExchangeSebiWest AsiaRetail investorsmarket crashIndian Stock Market

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