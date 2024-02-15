Better connectivity key to boost manufacturing in Karnataka: BCIC Prez

The 2024 Global Business Forum (GBF), a flagship event of the World Trade Centers Association, is being hosted in India for the first time and is set to take place in Bengaluru between March 3-6. The Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce has been roped in as the knowledge partner for the mega event.

Dr S Devarajan, who helms the industry body as its president and is a senior vice president at TVS Motor Company, spoke to DH’s Shakshi Jain on his expectations from the event, while also discussing the manufacturing ecosystem in Karnataka and the agenda of the chamber for 2024.

Excerpts from the interview:

What are your expectations from the 54th GBF Bengaluru will host next month?

More than 30 countries are coming in and GBF will be a forum to showcase what Karnataka has to offer. We are going to cover many areas like aviation, aerospace, agriculture, food processing, automobile, biotech, and education. Many countries want to come to Karnataka but manufacturing requires a lot of understanding - whether the confidence works, what parts can be supplied from here, etc. I feel over the next 5-6 months after this event, there will be a lot of enquiries.

What is helping Tamil Nadu maintain a lead over Karnataka in the manufacturing space?

In Tamil Nadu, they have some areas of focus - Tirupur for textiles, machine tools in Coimbatore, software in Chennai. We are focused largely in Bengaluru. We have not supported Mysore, Tumkur or Mandya in a big way. In the last 4-5 years, we have started to do so.

Second is our port. Connectivity between Mangalore and Bengaluru, if it improves, everybody will go there for shipping. Whereas Chennai, they have made it into an excellent port. It is very important for exports.

Thirdly, everybody still wants to go to the software industry in Bengaluru.

We have located all industries in Bengaluru. We have done very good there but can we quickly expand to other areas? Ensure there is good connectivity and it will automatically come.

What are your thoughts on Karnataka's ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative?

It has started to improve, but the pace can definitely be faster. I feel in the next 2-3 years you can see a difference. Because people have started thinking that there is an opportunity.

What are your demands and expectations from the Karnataka state Budget ?

We had given around 42 points to the government from the Bangalore Chamber of Commerce, last week. We had set three themes - green energy, connectivity and skill sets. There was discussion on limits to stamp duty, minimum wages. Given our interaction I am confident there will be something on electric vehicles, gig workers and sustainability.

What’s is on BCIC’s agenda for 2024?

There are 3-4 major targets. One is to expand our base, we have 850 members today, we are going to expand to over 1,000 members.

We have an office in Japan. We want to bring small and medium scale industries of Japan and Karnataka together in terms of quality, technique, movement and growth. We are interacting among the MSMEs in Karnataka who can make medical equipment with Japan. We want to ink at least 3 or more MOUs with many other countries - SriLanks, Mexico, Nigeria, and other African countries.

We want to bring in speed in actionable areas, interact more with the government, encourage startups and expedite arbitration issues.

When do you expect sales of two-wheelers to return to pre-pandemic levels?

Two wheeler is definitely picking up, coming back towards pre-pandemic level. In the coming month we could get there. But there are a lot of changes which happened - we went from BS4 to BS6. That is a huge transition. But even then we have caught up on the technology and growth level.

So it's growing but the customer is king. How well we adopt and deliver what the customer wants will matter. Many things that are happening in the car industry are coming to the two-wheeler industry.