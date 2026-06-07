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Beyond Bengaluru: Talent abounds, ecosystems lag

Major companies such as Infosys, Wipro and Aequs expanded beyond Bengaluru long before this term was coined.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 21:11 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 21:11 IST
KarnatakaSpecialsInSight

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