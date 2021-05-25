Bharat Biotech expects Covaxin to get WHO nod for emergency use by July-September

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it expects approval for its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin from the World Health Organisation for Emergency Use Authorisation during July-September.
The company said regulatory approvals for Covaxin are in process in more than 60 countries including the USA, Brazil, and Hungary among others. "Application for EUL has been submitted to WHO-Geneva, regulatory approvals are expected July-September 2021," it said in a release.
The Hyderabad-based vaccine maker said it has got EUA in 13 countries with more to follow.
Most countries recommend vaccinations against Covid-19. Unvaccinated travelers can travel with negative RT-PCR tests prior to travel, in the absence of any other country-specific travel restrictions, Bharat Biotech said.
