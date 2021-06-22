Bharat Biotech's Covaxin submits Phase-III data to DCGI

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin submits Phase-III trials data to DCGI

Phase-III trial data will further provide details of the efficacy of the vaccine and is required for WHO's emergency use listing

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 22 2021, 08:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2021, 09:42 ist
Covaxin is one of the three vaccines India is using in its inoculation program. Credit: AFP Photo

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has submitted phase-III clinical trial data for its vaccine Covaxin to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI over the weekend, government sources told ANI.

Covaxin is one of the three vaccines India is using in its inoculation program, which gathered speed on Monday as record 86 lakh doses were administered.

The Bharat Biotech vaccine is awaiting WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) after the global health regulator accepted its expression of interest for the same, and a pre-submission meeting has been scheduled for June 23.

Read | India among 30 nations to receive 1.6 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines from US

Phase-III trial data will further provide details of the efficacy of the vaccine and are required for the EUL. Covaxin was developed in association with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The drugmaker had claimed in March that Covaxin has 81 per cent interim efficacy in preventing coronavirus in those who have not been infected, after the second dose.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Bharat Biotech
Covaxin

What's Brewing

Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays

Dog's best friend: Chinese monk saves 8,000 strays

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN

Great Barrier Reef should be listed as 'in danger': UN

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

NASA sends squid from Hawaii into space for research

'The Fast Saga' turns 20: A global phenomenon

'The Fast Saga' turns 20: A global phenomenon

Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics

Postcards from Tokyo: Light and shadow before Olympics

In Mizoram, families with most children to get Rs 1L

In Mizoram, families with most children to get Rs 1L

IT Ministry likely to issue FAQs on social media rules

IT Ministry likely to issue FAQs on social media rules

 