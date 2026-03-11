<p>Mumbai: In a significant day for India’s<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=aviation%20sector"> aviation sector</a>, a state-of-the-art Landing Gear Components Machining Facility was inaugurated at Mundhwa in Pune district on Wednesday. </p><p>The aerospace division of Bharat Forge Ltd has developed the facility in collaboration with Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Amit Kalyani, Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director, Bharat Forge stated, “This state-of-the art facility planned in partnership with Liebherr-Aerospace is a very significant milestone in Bharat Forge’s journey in the Aerospace sector and a testament to our ability to add value to the customer relationships. We thank Liebherr-Aerospace for the faith reposed in BFL Aerospace division to deliver critical components and products for its global requirements.”</p>.Airbus opens new technology centre in Bengaluru.<p>This milestone positions Bharat Forge among the first companies in India, and one of the first at scale, to operate OEM-approved landing gear components machining capabilities.</p><p>Martin Wandel, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, Liebherr-Aerospace & Transportation SAS added, “We are proud and pleased to embark on this partnership with Bharat Forge, a strong and highly technological industry leader. Together we are building a state-of-the-art facility tailored precisely to the requirements of the global aerospace industry. We deeply value this collaboration that marks a significant milestone in advancing innovation and excellence for our customers worldwide.”</p>.<p>The capacity integrates advanced machining centres dedicated to high-precision landing-gear components and marks a significant step towards advancing India’s aerospace manufacturing ecosystem and strengthening the country’s role in global aerospace supply chains.</p><p>According to Kalyani, this marks more than just an opening; it’s a commitment to scaling up our reach and enhancing value addition across our operations. Through strategic partnership, we are building a foundation for the Indian manufacturing industry to remain sustainable driving long-term growth.</p><p>Bharat Forge now has a full-stack aerospace manufacturing portfolio across aero-engine components, airframe structures, and landing-gear sub-systems for civil and military aviation. </p><p>The company produces turbine and compressor parts, forged rings, shafts, and discs, along with structural and landing-gear elements. </p><p>It is also setting up an advanced aerospace ring-mill in India to produce high-value forged rings for aero-engine programs.</p>