Biden Administration allows US trade tribunal's ban on Apple Watch imports

US President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday declined to veto a government tribunal's decision to ban imports of Apple Watches based on a complaint from medical monitoring technology company Masimo.

The US International Trade Commission's (ITC) order will go into effect on December 26, barring imports and sales of Apple Watches that use patent-infringing technology for reading blood-oxygen levels.

Apple has included the pulse oximeter feature in its smart watches starting with its Series 6 model in 2020.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai decided not to reverse the ban following careful consultations, and the ITC's decision became final on December 26, the Trade Representative's office said Tuesday.

Representatives for Apple and Masimo did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Apple can appeal the ban to the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.