Reliance profit plunges 39%, COVID-19 pounds energy biz

Billionaire Ambani's Reliance profit plunges 39% as coronavirus hits energy business

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 30 2020, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 20:17 ist

Indian oil-to-telecoms congolomerate Reliance Industries Ltd's quarterly profit fell for the first time in three years, as its dominant energy business suffered lower demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Reliance, led by Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani, said on Thursday its consolidated profit plunged to 63.48 billion rupees ($845 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 103.62 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations fell to 1.39 trillion rupees from 1.43 trillion rupees a year earlier. ($1 = 75.1210 Indian rupees)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Reliance Industries Ltd
Mukesh Ambani

What's Brewing

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

Young professionals to lead immediate travel: Survey

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Will know if COVID-19 vaccine works in June or July'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

'Failed lockdown lifting may cost govt its credibility'

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

Huge African dinosaur Spinosaurus thrived in water

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

A slice of the moon for sale: For just $2.5 million

 