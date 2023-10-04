Billionaires who rode online delivery boom watch fortunes vanish

By Pui Gwen Yeung

From San Francisco to Istanbul, founders of online-delivery companies that exploded during the pandemic are watching their fortunes disappear.

The boom minted six known billionaires, four of whom have already lost that status, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The group, which includes the founders of Turkey’s Getir, Amsterdam’s Just Eat Takeaway.com NV and Silicon Valley’s Instacart and DoorDash Inc., has lost more than $15 billion in total.

Investors piled money into food and grocery delivery companies during the pandemic when consumers were stuck at home. Now that the world has opened up again and demand has softened, once-generous valuations for the cash-guzzling businesses have been slashed as the companies acknowledge the challenges ahead.

“The fact that high annual exceptional growth rates have been an exceptional phenomenon and cannot be maintained at the same level over years should have been clear from common sense alone,” Matthias Schu, a lecturer at the Lucerne School of Business, said in an interview.

Ahead of its initial public offering in September, Instacart listed the pandemic among its risk factors. In July, Just Eat Takeaway’s Jitse Groen said the business is still sensitive to Covid trends as a predictor of demand, with orders ticking up one quarter “due to the resurgence in Covid cases.” In August, DoorDash’s Tony Xu said there’s “a lot of problems there to solve” in the post-pandemic e-commerce environment.