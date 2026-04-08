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Biocon aims to be the global leader in insulin business

Looks to capture 20 per cent of world market in five years as global majors are exiting category.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:22 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 20:22 IST
Business NewsBitcoinKiran Mazumdar-ShawInsulin

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