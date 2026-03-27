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Biocon appoints Shreehas Tambe as CEO & MD

The company has also appointed Kedar Upadhye as Chief Financial Officer of Biocon Limited.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 13:16 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 13:16 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsbusinessBiocon

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