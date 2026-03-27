<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/biocon">Biocon</a> Limited, a global biopharmaceutical company, on Friday announced the appointment of Shreehas Tambe as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, with effect from April 1, 2026, following approvals from the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors.</p>.<p>As the first CEO of the integrated Biocon, he will lead the combined platform spanning biosimilars and generics, strengthening the company’s ability to operate at scale and compete effectively in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/global-markets">global markets</a>, Biocon said in a statement.</p>.<p>The company has also appointed Kedar Upadhye as Chief Financial Officer of Biocon Limited.</p>.<p>This leadership transition is part of the full integration of Biocon Biologics Limited as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon Limited, creating a simplified and unified corporate structure. The strengthened enterprise is well-positioned to lead in diabetes, obesity, oncology, and immunology through a differentiated portfolio of biosimilars, insulins, complex generics, and peptides, including GLP-1 therapies.</p>.<p>“Biocon is among the few organisations that have transformed access to life-saving treatments by effectively leveraging science and technology. Our success has been driven by exceptional talent, united by a strong sense of purpose and an unwavering commitment to serving patient needs," Tambe said.</p>.<p>As we expand our portfolio and global presence, my focus will be on strengthening our foundation, consolidating our business, and accelerating sustainable growth. I am deeply grateful to our visionary Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and the Board of Directors for the trust and confidence placed in me and look forward to building on Biocon’s strong legacy to make a meaningful difference for patients worldwide.”</p>.Union Budget 2026: Budget makes decisive investment in India' health and innovation future: Biocon chief.<p>He said Biocon will focus on expanding its portfolio of biosimilars, insulins, generics and peptide-based therapies, including GLP-1. Under his leadership, Biocon will also focus on new areas such as ophthalmology and introduce niche injections in the coming days.</p>.<p>The company also plans to launch new products in several parts of the world, including Canada and Brazil, in the coming days. "Our products are ready and we are awaiting regulatory approvals in Canada," Tambe told DH.</p>.<p>The company will also launch new medicines in the US very soon, he said.</p>.<p>Biocon shares closed 2.52% down at Rs 370.10 on BSE on Friday.</p>