Biocon launches generic drug in US market

  • Dec 28 2020, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 20:43 ist
Biotechnology major Biocon on Monday said it has launched Tacrolimus capsules, an immunosuppressant, in the US market.

Tacrolimus is used in the treatment of organ transplant patients. The drug reduces the body's ability to reject a transplanted organ.

It has been particularly effective in treating patients of renal transplant for more than two decades.

The launch of Tacrolimus capsules, following an approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in November 2020, underscores the company's relentless pursuit of its mission to make affordable healthcare accessible, Biocon said in a statement.

“The launch of Tacrolimus capsules in the US is another milestone for Biocon that reflects our commitment to continually evaluate and expand our portfolio of complex products to serve patients,” Biocon Ltd Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Siddharth Mittal said.

