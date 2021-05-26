Bitcoin reclaims $40,000 as crypto volatility lingers

Bitcoin climbed back above $40,000 on Wednesday for the first time this week, as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed few signs of dampening down.
Bitcoin jumped as much as 6.5% to $40,904. Smaller coins, which tend to rise and fall with the largest cryptocurrency, also gained, with ether climbing over 7.5% to over $2,906.
Still, bitcoin is down 30% this month and has lost over 37% from its record high of almost $65,000 hit in April. It has gained over 40% this year, however.
Among the drivers of bitcoin's recent slump have been fears of a crackdown in China on the emerging sector, and concerns over the environmental impact of bitcoin production, an energy-intensive process known as mining.
Bitcoin plumbed $30,066 last week, its lowest since January, in highly volatile trading.
China's northern region of Inner Mongolia escalated a campaign against cryptocurrency mining on Tuesday, publishing draft rules to root out the business, days after Beijing vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Beyond Dance: TikTok strikes a chord with food
Cyclone Yaas: Seawater gushes into coastal areas
Samoa: The case of a defiant leader 'appointed by God'
The Caribbean conundrum: Tourism unites, Covid divides
How to watch the total lunar eclipse, blood moon today
This Galapagos tortoise is from species thought extinct
Popularity of vegan products boosts jackfruit demand
Chimps learn 'handshakes' according to social group
Covid-19 fear or cyclone fear? Odisha battles crises