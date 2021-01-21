Bitcoin slumps 10% as pullback from record continues

The pullback came amid growing concerns that bitcoin is one of a number of financial bubbles

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jan 21 2021, 16:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 16:12 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

Bitcoin slumped 10 per cent on Thursday to a 10-day low of $31,977 as the world's most popular cryptocurrency continued to retreat from the $42,000 record high hit on Jan. 8.

The pullback came amid growing concerns that bitcoin is one of a number of financial bubbles threatening the overall stability of global markets.

Fears that US President Joe Biden's administration could attempt to regulate cryptocurrencies have also weighed, traders said. 

Joe Biden
Bitcoin
cryptocurrency
Markets

