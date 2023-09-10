FPIs turn net sellers; withdraw Rs 4,200 car in equities in Sep so far

Apart from equities, FPIs invested Rs 643 crore in the country's debt market during the period under review. With this, the total investment by FPIs in equity has reached Rs 1.31 lakh crore and close to Rs 28,825 crore in the debt market this year, so far.

In terms of sectors, FPIs have been consistently buying capital goods and power. However, FPI selling in financials is keeping the prices of the banking blue chips low.