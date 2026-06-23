Gold futures drop to Rs 1,46,672/10g

<p>New Delhi: Gold prices on Tuesday dropped Rs 1,446 to Rs 1,46,672 per 10 grams in futures trade amid a fall in spot demand.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 1,446, or 0.98 per cent, at Rs 1,46,672 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,730 lots.</p>.Father, son and schoolgirl injured in firing linked to gold dispute in Dharwad.<p>Analysts attributed the fall in yellow metal prices to weak global cues.</p>.<p>Globally, gold futures declined by 1.51 per cent to USD 4,126.77 per ounce in New York.</p>