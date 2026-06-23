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Gold futures drop to Rs 1,46,672/10g

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 1,446, or 0.98 per cent, at Rs 1,46,672 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 1,730 lots.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 10:32 IST
Business NewsGoldCommodities

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