India emerges as beacon of growth, to remain fastest growing major economy: ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri

Stressing that it is being widely acknowledged that this is India's moment, he said, "India's large and growing consuming market is expected to fuel higher growth, and estimates suggest that India's middle class would cross 1 billion people by 2047, accounting for 61 per cent of our population, up from about 31 per cent today."

However, he said while the potential is almost limitless, "we are not immune to the adverse impact of several global crises including climate emergency, persisting inflation, supply chain disruptions, muted demand conditions in some major economies and the impact of geo-political dynamics".