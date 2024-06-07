Bankers, economists expect RBI to cut key interest rate in second half of FY25

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head of Research and Outreach at ICRA Ltd said, "The status quo from the MPC was on expected lines, with only the voting change on the stance to 4:2 posing a surprise. Despite this, the 10 year G-sec yield remained above 7 per cent, with the actual start to the rate cut cycle appearing distant". Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda said while inflation is to average 4.5 per cent for the year, there is a concern on food inflation, especially in the wake of the heatwave which has increased prices of horticulture products. But with growth being secure, it gives the RBI room to not commence on rate cuts at this point of time.