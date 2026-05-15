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Unemployment rate hits six-month high of 5.2% in April: Govt survey

UR in both rural and urban areas maintained broadly the same level on a year-on-year comparison.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 13:59 IST
Business NewsUnemployment

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