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BMI lowers India’s GDP growth projection for FY27 to 6.7%

BMI said its downward revision of its projection on India’s economic growth “reflects deteriorating high-frequency indicators of economic activity.”
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 20:21 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 20:21 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsGDPBMI

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