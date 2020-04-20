BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning due to a massive cardiac arrest, sources said.
The German auto major had appointed Singh as head of India operations with effect from August 1, 2019.
Rudy, as he was popularly called, was the first Indian to head the BMW India operations.
Singh had more than 25 years of experience and held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industry.
In his last assignment, Singh was the Global President at Royal Enfield and before that he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years.
