BMW India launches X1 20i Tech Edition priced at Rs 43 lakh

BMW India on Thursday said it has launched X1 20i Tech Edition in the country priced at Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sports activity vehicle (SAV) is locally produced at the company's Chennai-based plant.

"BMW India holds the dominant position in the premium compact SAV segment. With the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition, we are once again strengthening the 'Power of Choice' for customers looking to enter this segment," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

With new added features, modern technology and powerful performance, this exclusive limited edition combines the best of both worlds, he added.

"It meets the varied mobility needs and fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of ambitious future leaders who are redefining success - personally and professionally," Pawah noted.

The model comes with a two-litre petrol engine which churns out an output of 192 hp. The model features a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Safety features include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, among others.