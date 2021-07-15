BMW India launches X1 20i Tech Edition at Rs 43 lakh

BMW India launches X1 20i Tech Edition priced at Rs 43 lakh

The model comes with a two-litre petrol engine which churns out an output of 192 hp

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2021, 16:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 16:04 ist
The sports activity vehicle (SAV) is locally produced at the company's Chennai-based plant. Credit: Reuters File Photo

BMW India on Thursday said it has launched X1 20i Tech Edition in the country priced at Rs 43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sports activity vehicle (SAV) is locally produced at the company's Chennai-based plant.

"BMW India holds the dominant position in the premium compact SAV segment. With the BMW X1 20i Tech Edition, we are once again strengthening the 'Power of Choice' for customers looking to enter this segment," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

With new added features, modern technology and powerful performance, this exclusive limited edition combines the best of both worlds, he added.

"It meets the varied mobility needs and fits in perfectly with the attitude and lifestyle of ambitious future leaders who are redefining success - personally and professionally," Pawah noted.

The model comes with a two-litre petrol engine which churns out an output of 192 hp. The model features a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Safety features include six airbags, attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control (DSC) including dynamic traction control (DTC), cornering brake control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobiliser and crash sensor, among others. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BMW
India

What's Brewing

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 