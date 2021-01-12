BMW sales fall 8.4% in 2020 as coronavirus takes toll

Customer demand picked up in the fourth quarter, rising 3.2 per cent year-on-year

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  Jan 12 2021, 15:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 15:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

BMW said it saw a 8.4 per cent drop in vehicles sales in 2020 as the outbreak of coronavirus took its toll and many retail outlets around the world were closed for months.

However, customer demand picked up in the fourth quarter, rising 3.2 per cent year-on-year, BMW said on Tuesday.

"We succeeded in concluding the year with a strong fourth quarter and once again we lead the premium segment worldwide," BMW board member Pieter Nota said in a statement.

In total, the Munich-headquartered company sold 2,324,809 vehicles last year. In Europe, 2020 sales were down 15.7 per cent and in the United States 18 per cent.

In China, where the pandemic started and where it was brought under control faster than elsewhere, 2020 sales bucked the trend and increased 7.4 per cent. 

