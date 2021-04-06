Boat becomes official audio partner for 6 IPL teams

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2021, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2021, 23:03 ist
Credit: Twitter/@IPL

Consumer tech products maker Boat on Tuesday said it has become the official audio partner for six IPL T20 teams this year. These include Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Boat will also be launching a limited edition of TWS Airdopes inspired by the insignia and colours of the teams to cater to the fans of the respective teams, a statement said. To further strengthen its association with IPL, the brand has also launched a digital campaign #SoundOfChampions, it added

Indian Premier League
IPL 2021

