Boat becomes official audio partner for 6 IPL teams

Consumer tech products maker Boat on Tuesday said it has become the official audio partner for six IPL T20 teams this year. These include Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Boat will also be launching a limited edition of TWS Airdopes inspired by the insignia and colours of the teams to cater to the fans of the respective teams, a statement said. To further strengthen its association with IPL, the brand has also launched a digital campaign #SoundOfChampions, it added