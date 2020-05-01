Boeing raises $25 bn in bonds, says not seeking US government funds now

Boeing raises $25 bn, not seeking US govt funds now

  • May 01 2020, 08:06 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 10:00 ist
The aviation giant, which has been badly hit by the devastating impact of coronavirus shutdowns on global airlines, said demand for the bond offering was "robust." (AFP photo)

Boeing said Thursday it does not plan to seek US government support now after receiving strong interest from the public bond market in a $25 billion public offering.

The aviation giant, which has been badly hit by the devastating impact of coronavirus shutdowns on global airlines, said demand for the bond offering was "robust."

"We do not plan to seek additional funding through the capital markets or the US government options at this time," according to a company statement issued Thursday night.

 

Boeing
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Business News
Aviation

