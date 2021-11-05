Boeing to settle 737 MAX board oversight suit

Boeing shareholders agree to settle 737 MAX board oversight suit

The current and former directors' insurance companies will pay about $225 million

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 05 2021, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 08:04 ist
A US federal jury on October 14, 2021 charged a former Boeing chief test pilot with misleading the country's aviation regulator during the certification process for the 737 MAX, which was involved in two fatal crashes. Credit: AFP File Photo

Current and former directors of Boeing Co have agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit that claimed the US plane maker's board failed to properly oversee safety matters related to the 737 MAX, The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.

The current and former directors' insurance companies will pay about $225 million, the report added.

Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

737 MAX
Boeing
Business News

What's Brewing

Little magazines beat pandemic woes

Little magazines beat pandemic woes

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions

DH Radio | A home for cartoonists

DH Radio | A home for cartoonists

Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key

Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key

Making people quit tobacco faster in India

Making people quit tobacco faster in India

DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!

DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!

 