Boeing shareholders agree to settle 737 MAX board oversight suit

Current and former directors of Boeing Co have agreed to settle a shareholder lawsuit that claimed the US plane maker's board failed to properly oversee safety matters related to the 737 MAX, The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday.
The current and former directors' insurance companies will pay about $225 million, the report added.
Boeing did not immediately respond to Reuters request for a comment after business hours.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube