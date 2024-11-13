Home
Boeing starts issuing layoff notices as part of plan to cut 17,000 workers

US staff receiving the notices this week will stay on Boeing's payroll until January to comply with federal requirements that give workers 60 days' notice prior to ending their employment.
Reuters
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 16:50 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 16:50 IST
