Boeing’s Starliner Failure Leaves NASA More Reliant on SpaceX, Musk

By Bruce Einhorn

A mission that would have reduced US government reliance on Elon Musk’s SpaceX is ending with NASA turning to it for help, highlighting the influence the billionaire and his closely held company have over America’s ambitions in outer space.

For years, SpaceX has offered the only rides for people to and from the International Space Station aboard US rockets.

Musk’s company also is the world’s leading provider of satellite launches and his Starlink network the top operator of internet services from low-Earth orbit.

To give itself more options, NASA wanted to use Starliner, a new spacecraft from Boeing Co., for trips to the ISS. Astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore became the first to travel on Starliner in early June, for what was supposed to be a visit of about one week.

They’re still there.

Numerous technical glitches with the space capsule forced NASA on Aug. 24 to announce the two will be forced to return on a previously scheduled February flight aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon. The move is a major blow to Boeing’s space business, and a sign of just how reliant NASA has become on Musk’s company for critical space operations.

“NASA always wanted to have more than one option” but that hasn’t worked out so far, said Carter Palmer, lead analyst for space systems at Forecast International, a Sandy Hook, Connecticut-based aerospace and defense market research firm.

The US space agency hasn’t given up on Starliner. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters he’s certain Starliner would launch with crews again.