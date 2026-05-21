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Bosch net profit marginally increases by 2.71% in Q4

The growth in revenues was driven by higher demand in overall automotive market, including two-wheelers.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 23:13 IST
businessBoschRevenue

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