<p>Automotive technology and services supplier Bosch Limited on Wednesday reported a marginal 2.71% rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 568 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, as against Rs 553 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Its revenue from operations went up 13.34% to Rs 5,566 crore, as against Rs 4,910 crore in the year ago quarter.</p>.<p>The growth in revenues was driven by higher demand in overall automotive market, including two-wheelers.</p>.<p>Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 808 crore, which is 14.5% of the total revenue from operations, an increase of 3.8% over the same quarter of the previous year. The improvement is mainly on account of revenue growth and optimisation of expenses.</p>.<p>Overall product sales of the Mobility segment increased by 23.3%, compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The Power Solutions business grew by 27.4% mainly on account of robust growth in overall automotive market. The Two-wheeler business grew by 63.4%, owing to higher sales of exhaust gas sensors, following ramp-up for On-Board Diagnostics II (OBD-II) norms implementation from April 1, 2025.</p>.<p>The Beyond Mobility segment’s product sales declined by 9.1% over the same quarter of the previous financial year, mainly due to the sale of “Video solutions, Access and Intrusions and Communication Systems” business in May 2025.</p>.<p>Total revenue from operations for 2025-26 stood at Rs 20,035 crore, an increase of 10.8% compared to the previous financial year. This growth was driven by an increase in overall production volumes in the automotive market.</p>.<p>Profit After Tax for 2025-26 (including exceptional items) stood at Rs 2,770 crore, which is 13.8% of revenue from operations.</p>.<p>“FY25-26 has been a year of strong revenue growth driven by increased production volumes in the automotive segment, mainly passenger cars and tractors. This performance, achieved amidst ongoing supply-chain challenges testifies our operational agility,” said Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India, and Managing Director, Bosch Limited.</p>.Bosch to buy 100% of Chassis Systems.<p>“Our new joint venture with Tata AutoComp, announced in the last quarter, positions us well to drive future growth in e-mobility, and keep pace with the industry’s evolving demands,” he added.</p>.<p>The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 270 per share for the financial year 2025-26.</p>.<p>The board also approved the joint venture agreement between the company and Wheels India Limited and Brakes India Private Limited collectively referred to as the "TSF Companies" for the formation of a joint venture company in India. The JV will develop and produce solutions for the commercial vehicle air system segment and any other product that the joint venture shall decide.</p>.<p>Bosch will hold 50% of paid-up share capital in the proposed JV company and the balance 50% paid-up share capital will be held jointly by Wheels India Limited and Brakes India Private Limited.</p>.<p>The company will furnish the requisite disclosures to the exchanges upon the incorporation of the JV company as required under Listing Regulations.</p>