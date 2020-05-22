Bosch reports 18.1% decline in Q4 revenues

Mahesh Kulkarni
Mahesh Kulkarni, DHNS,
  • May 22 2020, 15:45 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 15:45 ist

In the quarter ended March 31, 2020, – Quarter 4 of FY 2019-20 – Bosch Limited posted a total revenue from operations of Rs 2,237 crore, thus registering a decline of 18.1% compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019.

Profit Before Tax before exceptional items from continuing operations for the current quarter stood at Rs 361 crore, 36.2% decline over the same period of the previous year. The decline is due to the reduced turnover following the market slowdown and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic during the last few days of the quarter.

The PBT after exceptional items stood at Rs 64 crore which is a margin of 2.9% of total revenue from operations.

