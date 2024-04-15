Brent crude may breach $100/barrel-mark amid Israel-Iran escalations

Bengaluru: Geopolitical worries tied to a fresh escalation in tensions between Israel and Iran over the weekend are expected to result in a flare up in oil prices in the coming week, according to market analysts who spoke to DH.

“Once Brent crude breaches the $95-97/per barrel mark following an escalation in the conflict, it may rise up to as much as $120 a barrel,” Sugandha Sachdeva, founder of SS WealthStreet, said.

With India’s heavy reliance on imports - to meet over 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements - a spike in prices, however short-lived, will directly impact the government’s finances and induce inflationary pressures, which in turn may impact the equity markets.