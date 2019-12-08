BSL plans to revamp operations; focuses on bottom line

BSL Limited plans to revamp its marketing operations and the senior management team to make it one of the top three manufacturers of suitings and furnishing fabrics in the country, a company official said.

BSL, formerly Bhilwara Synthetics Limited, is currently focusing on improving bottomline after which it will go for capacity expansion, the company's joint managing director Nivedan Churiwal said.

"We are trying to revamp the domestic business for which we are revamping the senior management team as well as the marketing operations", Churiwal told PTI.

He said the company's aim is to "be among the top three" suitings and furnishing fabrics manufacturers in the country.

Churiwal said the financial health of BSL has been good, although the company was making low post-tax profits.

Last year, he said, the company had made a meagre net profit of around Rs one crore.

"This was due to high interest and depreciation costs in fabrics industry as compared to the trading of garments," he said.

Churiwal said the company plans to achieve a turnover of Rs 480 crore and an EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) of Rs 40 crore in the current fiscal.

"We expect net profit to be Rs five crore this fiscal", he said.

BSL plans to expand the network of its dealers and retailers and to be present in 5,000 to 6,000 multi-branded outlets over the next two to three years, he said.

"We want to grow by 15 to 20 per cent every year. Then, we will look at capacity expansion", he said, adding that the company exports its products to 60 countries.

Churiwal also said it has "no plans to enter the apparel business".