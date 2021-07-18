BSNL narrows loss to Rs 7,441 cr in FY2021

BSNL's net worth has come down to Rs 51,686.8 crore during FY2021 from Rs 59,139.82 crore in the previous year

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 18 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2021, 22:51 ist
The revenue from operations of the company declined by 1.6 per cent to Rs 18,595.12 crore in 2020-21. Credit: PTI Photo

State-run telecom firm BSNL has narrowed its consolidated loss to Rs 7,441.11 crore in the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, according to an official. The company had posted a loss of Rs 15,499.58 crore in 2019-20.

"The loss has come down mainly due to reduction in employee wages on account of voluntary retirement opted by 78,569 employees," a BSNL official said. The revenue from operations of the company declined by 1.6 per cent to Rs 18,595.12 crore in 2020-21 compared to Rs 18,906.56 crore it reported in 2019-20, the official said.

BSNL's net worth has come down to Rs 51,686.8 crore during FY2021 from Rs 59,139.82 crore in the previous year. The outstanding debt of the company increased to Rs 27,033.6 crore in FY2020-21 from Rs 21,674.74 crore in FY2019-20. 

Business News
BSNL
telecom industry

