A commendable budget! - Pro women, pro startups

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

A commendable budget! - Pro women, pro startups

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 19:37pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:37pm ist
The digital India is on the rise.

By Lizzie Chapman

“Budget 2019 promises to deliver reforms to reach $5 trillion economy. Women’s participation in the workforce and startup ecosystem is being taken seriously, and also digital India is on the rise. With the norms proposed in the budget, individuals and organisations will transition from cash and become truly digital. Additionally, women and startup entrepreneurs will have easy access to loans, and further create jobs with newly introduced incubators.
However, the government should have also focused on distribution of other financial services such as digital lending through technology, and make small loans easily available to individuals across the country, to support the economic growth we foresee for India.”

The author is CEO & Co- Founder, ZestMoney.

Also, Follow Budget 2019 for more updates
 

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

startups
Budget 2019
Comments (+)
 