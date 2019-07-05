A commendable budget! - Pro women, pro startups

By Lizzie Chapman

“Budget 2019 promises to deliver reforms to reach $5 trillion economy. Women’s participation in the workforce and startup ecosystem is being taken seriously, and also digital India is on the rise. With the norms proposed in the budget, individuals and organisations will transition from cash and become truly digital. Additionally, women and startup entrepreneurs will have easy access to loans, and further create jobs with newly introduced incubators.

However, the government should have also focused on distribution of other financial services such as digital lending through technology, and make small loans easily available to individuals across the country, to support the economic growth we foresee for India.”

The author is CEO & Co- Founder, ZestMoney.

