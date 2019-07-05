'A ‘start-up positive’ and ‘pro-mobility’ budget'

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

'A ‘start-up positive’ and ‘pro-mobility’ budget'

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 17:43pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 18:31pm ist

Vivekanada H.R., CEO and Co-Founder, Bounce 

This is a ‘start-up positive’ and ‘pro-mobility’ budget with greater emphasis on job creation, cleaner transportation, holistic connectivity, and funding towards R&D. The government's agenda is clearly to empower the common man with environmental-friendly transportation and seamless connectivity. The continued focus on EV adoption through FAME II, provision towards charging infrastructure, reduction of GST and IT deduction will be a game changer.

This budget is a boost for mobility players like Bounce to make stronger and faster inroads into EV. The proposed e-verification mechanism to make the angel funding process hassle-free is a welcomed initiative. Additionally, the funding towards R&D will help propel the country’s technology ecosystem and pave way for innovation-led growth.

The author is the CEO and Co-Founder of Bounce.

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Budget reactions
startups
Comments (+)
 