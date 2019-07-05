Vivekanada H.R., CEO and Co-Founder, Bounce

This is a ‘start-up positive’ and ‘pro-mobility’ budget with greater emphasis on job creation, cleaner transportation, holistic connectivity, and funding towards R&D. The government's agenda is clearly to empower the common man with environmental-friendly transportation and seamless connectivity. The continued focus on EV adoption through FAME II, provision towards charging infrastructure, reduction of GST and IT deduction will be a game changer.

This budget is a boost for mobility players like Bounce to make stronger and faster inroads into EV. The proposed e-verification mechanism to make the angel funding process hassle-free is a welcomed initiative. Additionally, the funding towards R&D will help propel the country’s technology ecosystem and pave way for innovation-led growth.

