Affordable housing sector sops a welcome move

DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 22:17pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 22:17pm ist

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, MD & CEO, Bandhan Bank

The Finance Minister’s maiden Union Budget is growth focussed and builds on the foundation that the government created in the last term. The sops announced in the affordable housing segment is a welcome move not just for home seekers but also for builders, banks and HFCs. The focus on infrastructure, entrepreneurs, small businessmen and medium sized companies through the various announcements is positive news for the economy. The Finance Ministry’s move to discourage cash payments will help expand the digital payment ecosystem bringing in more consumer convenience and accountability.

The author is the MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank. 

