Agri or Interest: What gets top billing in Budget?

As the country gears up for Budget 2019 with speculations rife over the budget allocations, we take a look at the allocation of funds to key sectors as mentioned in Union Budgets over the past five years.

In what looks like a trend, Agriculture and Allied activies sector has been getting top billing in terms of budgetary allocations. The sector's allocation jumped five times to Rs 1,49,981 crore in 2019 Interim Budget from Rs 23,694 crore in 2015-16. The other sector that saw a consistent increase was Defence which saw a jump from Rs 2,25,895 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 3,05,296 crore in the 2019 Interim Budget.

Interest payments is another segment that has seen a steady increase from FY16. The segment's allocations went up to Rs 6,65,061 crore in 2019 Interim Budget, from Rs. 4,41,659 crore in 2015-16, accounting for the largest part in the Budget pie.

Railways, Infrastructure and Tax administration recorded an increase as well.

