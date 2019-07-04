'Anticipate tax relief in personal income tax'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 04 2019, 20:55pm ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2019, 20:57pm ist

Mr. PN Vasudevan, CEO and MD, Equitas Small Finance Bank

With a second term through a resounding mandate, we expect the Modi Government to focus the budget around reforms that will be critical to drive long term economic growth. Land reforms, micro housing development, rural town development projects and special sops for agri and allied industries are some of the key areas we expect will give new impetus to the budget.

We also expect the budget to provide the much anticipated tax relief through changes in personal income tax for the middle income household to perk up consumption.

The author is the CEO and MD of Equitas Small Finance Bank.

