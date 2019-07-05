Budget 2019 allocations: Railways gets the top billing

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Now, Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Budget 2019 allocations: Railways gets the top billing

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 05 2019, 19:42pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:51pm ist

Nirmala Sitharaman, India's first full-time female finance minister, delieverd her maiden budget speech today. Amid hits and misses with regard to schemes and taxation, Sitharaman managed to touch upon a wide spectrum of sectors and policies attached to them.

Pre-Budget speculations about the allocation of funds to different departments was a hot topic of discussion for industry experts. As the D-Day draws to a close, we take a look at the top 10 sectoral budgetary allocations, placing them alongside their allocations for the past 5 years. 

 

Railways, the highest of the lot, was allocated Rs 3,57,576 crore, 10.51% higher than its allocation in 2018-19 which stood at Rs 3,23,558 crore. Defence came next with an allocation of Rs 305,296 cr, up by 6.9% as compared to last year's Rs 285,423 crore. 

Agriculture and Allies Services, with an allocation of Rs 1,51,518 crore saw a massive leap of 74.96% from its budgetary allocation of Rs 86,602 crore. 

Education, Health, subsidy, IT and Urban development saw a considerable upgrade from last year's allocation as well - Education (13.43%), Health (16.18%), Subsidy (13.33%), IT and Telecom (33.79%), Urban Development (11.79%).

The Energy sector recorded a downgrade - down by 3.28% - from Rs 46,150 crore in the last financial year to Rs 44,638 crore this year.  

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Comments (+)
 