'Budget 2019 average for the digital education sector'

Mr Raj Padhiyar, Founder, Digital Gurukul

Budget 2019 has been average for the Digital Education sector!

“Study in India” was bold move to attract foreign students to study in India but would present educational ecosystem be enough to attract them would be interesting to watch specially when our own kids are moving to the west for higher education?

There was high expectation from FM to focuss on building the new Digital Education ecosystem to promote this futuristic skills ie. Digital Marketing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Data science etc - Which PM itself asserted growing importance in their public speeches.

But there was no mention of FM speech on any initiative or specific policy framework to promote Digital skills.

Efforts has been made by FM to revamping the present education system in the form of “New Education Policy” & Building world class Institution by infusing 400 crore.

