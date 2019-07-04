Budget 2019 expectation: Increase agriculture subsidies

By R P Yadav
Currently, the GDP growth is the lowest at around 6 %, unemployment is the highest at around 6-7%, industrial growth is also the lowest.
The fiscal deficit is in a stagnant stage, keeping this in view, the government should take the following decisions in the coming budget
- Increase in the infrastructure budget
- Corp. Tax should be around 25%
- Incentive on Green Field Project which will lead to a growth in GDP and employment
- It is expected that the income tax should go from 3 lakhs to 5 lakhs.
- There should be relief on NPS withdrawal increase in ATC limit. The government may introduce tax-free bonds.
- This tax will also give benefit to skill development, agricultural increase subsidy”
RP Yadav is CMD of Genius Consultants Ltd.
