Budget 2019 Expectation of E-commerce and Real Estates

By Sudhanshu Kejriwal, Co-founder, EverVanatage
"We expect the budget to enhance and extend the housing for all scheme and providing more sops to builders and buyers. Our focus will be on the finance ministers initiative on solving the liquidity problem of NBFC’s. we could expect them to increase the limits to NBFC’s from banks. It would also be interesting if the minister announces stressed funds for completion of stalled projects"
By Rupesh Jain, Founder, Candere Jewellery
"Indian jewellery market is still an unorganised sector, which makes way gaping holes in the norms and standards set for it. The roll-out of national retail trade policy could bring this on track and standardize the industry policies and limitations. The regulation of norms in the retail and e-commerce industry would create more trust in the mind of customers and control the discrepancies that are caused in areas like pricing and sales as this would lead to transparency and erase the doubts and fears which still lingers in the minds of the audience in spite of the fact that jewellery buying in India is higher than any other country in the world."
Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator