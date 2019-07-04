Budget 2019: focus on better sops and tax exemptions

By Nikhil Arora

“As the re-elected Modi government stands to present their first Union Budget FY2019-20 this week, we are optimistic that the government will pave the way for a holistic economic development by ensuring a proper road map for Digital India 2.0, focusing on better sops and tax exemptions for both the startup community as well as the IT sector. With this Budget, we are also hopeful that the Government of India will provide special impetus on creating a stronger infrastructure to accelerate the growth of women entrepreneurs and small business owners in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities of the country.”

The author is Vice President and Managing Director of GoDaddy India.