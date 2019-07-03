Budget 2019: Govt needs to revise start-up regulations

By Ms. Geetika Dayal

While there are many favourable policies currently in place, the government needs to make more revisions to existing start-up regulations to provide the entrepreneurial ecosystem with the support it needs to thrive and grow. To begin with, it needs to do away with outdated taxes that are eating into their profitability and curtailing their growth potential. Indian entrepreneurs do not need handouts, but they do need incentives and provisions that can help them realise their business goals and drive accelerated scale for their business ventures. We hope that the re-elected government will continue to build on the good work that it has been doing for the start-up industry with more conducive policies in the upcoming budget.

(This is quoted by the Executive Director at TiE Delhi-NCR)

Union Budget 2019 | Get the live news updates, views & analysis here