Budget 2019: Key takeways from FM's Budget speech

Departing from a British tradition passed on to India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) instead of a briefcase. While presenting her maiden Budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman expressed confidence that India will become a $3-trillion economy in the current year. Here are the key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, so far

- India targets to become a $3 trillion economy in FY20, $5 trillion in a few years

- The government will work with RBI and Sebi to enable AA rated bonds as colllateral

- Govt proposes changes to kick-start domestic and foreign investment

- Time right for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing

- Govt to implement enabling measures to boost International Financial Service Centres (IFSCs) and will create congenial atmosphere for development of MRO services

- Government to give pension benefits over 3 crore traders

- Govt to create payment platform for MSMEs

- Social stock exchange mooted for social organisations

- Opening up FDI in aviation, media, animation sectors