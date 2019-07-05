Budget 2019: Key takeways from FM's Budget speech

Departing from a British tradition passed on to India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carried a 'bahi khata' (ledger) instead of a briefcase. While presenting her maiden Budget speech in Parliament, Sitharaman expressed confidence that India will become a $3-trillion economy in the current year. Here are the key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech, so far

- India targets to become a $3 trillion economy in FY20, $5 trillion in a few years
- The government will work with RBI and Sebi to enable AA rated bonds as colllateral
- Govt proposes changes to kick-start domestic and foreign investment
- Time right for India to enter into aircraft financing and leasing
- Govt to implement enabling measures to boost International Financial Service Centres (IFSCs) and will create congenial atmosphere for development of MRO services
- Government to give pension benefits over 3 crore traders
- Govt to create payment platform for MSMEs
- Social stock exchange mooted for social organisations
- Opening up FDI in aviation, media, animation sectors

