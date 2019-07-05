Budget 2019: Management of water resources benefit all

Har Ghar Jal program by 2024 under the Jal Jivan mission is very critical: Mr Sanjay Kirloskar

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jul 05 2019, 19:16pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 19:24pm ist
The integrated approach to the management of our water resources will ensure optimising the use of these resources for the benefit of all. (File Image)

By Mr Sanjay Kirloskar

With a focus on macro development and reforms, the budget is a good attempt at kickstarting economic growth over the next five years. The integrated approach to the management of our water resources will ensure optimising the use of these resources for the benefit of all. The target of providing drinking water to every house through the Har Ghar Jal program by 2024 under the Jal Jivan mission is very critical considering that water shortage is fast becoming a big concern.

(The author of this article is the Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL))

