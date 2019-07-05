Budget 2019: Pressure on domestic liquidity is less

By Mr. R. K. Gurumurthy

Fiscal deficit and gross borrowings are in line with pre-budget expectations. Additionally some part of borrowings within the gross borrowings is estimated to be raised overseas. So pressure on domestic liquidity is that much less. Indian rupee can gain a bit on the back of this development. However most of today's reactions could reverse as timing is key. Bond yields were expected to test 6.50% and today's low was close to that. Bias remains for softer yields this quarter.

(The author of this article is in the Head Treasury of Lakshmi Vilas Bank)