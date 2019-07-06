Budget 2019: Railways to roll out modern trains

Giving top priority to provide better passenger amenities, the government on Friday outlined its plan to build modern train, upgrade waiting room facilities, provide Wi-Fi in stations and install CCTVs in stations and trains.

In the Budget, the government has allocated Rs 3,422.57 crore for rail passenger amenities, approximately a 200% rise from the last fiscal, when the allocation was Rs 1,657 crore.

In the 2017-2018 financial year, the budgetary allocation for railway passenger amenities was Rs 1,100.90 crore.

To provide comfortable journey to passengers, the national transport plans to build modern train sets, including more sets of the avanced ‘Train 18’ and ‘Train 20’.

It is expected to be rolled out in 2020, railway officials said.

The redevelopment of 600 major railway stations has also been taken up, which will improve passenger amenities at stations and turn them into world-class facilities with Wi-Fi, drinking water facilities, upgraded waiting rooms, television sets, passenger information kiosks and other such facilities.

At present, Wi-Fi facility has been provided at 1,603 stations. The provision is targeted to be made available at 4,882 more stations by August 31, 2019, under the ambitious 100-day programme of the government.

The railways has also planned to provide CCTV Surveillance System at all stations by 2020-21. The national transporter already installed CCTVs in 1,203 coaches. It hopes to have the system in the remaining coaches by 20121-22.