Budget 2019: Regulators should drive FinTech innovation

Ms. Saru Tumuluri, CEO, Khosla Labs

Innovation in fintech should be driven more aggressively by the regulators. The regulatory sandboxes initiative needs to go live as quickly as possible starting with all the financial regulators enabling all the fintech players to develop more products in an accelerated manner - this will be a big boost in for the fintech landscape of India. A fintech innovation fund should be created to help boost startups in digital identity and fintech space.

The author is the CEO of Khosla Labs, provider of Veri5Digital, India’s leading identity verification platform

